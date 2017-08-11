Pearland Food Truck Fridays bring tasty combos to keep your tummy satisfied

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEARLAND, Texas — Fridays have become a little more "foody" in Pearland.

This week, organizers hosted the first ever "Pearland Food Truck Fridays" at the VFW Post 7109. While there were two savory food trucks and one dessert truck this week, organizers are hoping the event will grow more.

"In Houston, you've got all these different type of food truck events," organizer Andrew Hernandez said. "I wanted it to come to Pearland, our city, where we don't have events like this."

At the moment, the plan is to have the festivals bi-weekly.