‘Wind River’ has all the twists and turns needed in a thriller

HOUSTON - The Avengers actors Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen star in one of the year’s most riveting and suspenseful thrillers Wind River. Film critic Dustin Chase reviews the new film from the writer of Hell or High Water and Sicario and explains why’s it’s one of the seasons must see movies.

Also, opening in theaters this weekend is the latest spin-off in The Conjuring series, another Annabelle the doll prequal called Annabelle: Creation. Oscar-winner Brie Larson stars in dramatic true story The Glass Castle along with Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts. Can this August release break into the awards race? Find out on this episode of Flix Fix.