Bellaire PD: Woman killed in wrong-way crash in SW Houston

BELLAIRE, Texas – A woman was killed in a wrong-way crash in Bellaire, early Saturday morning.

Authorities said the crash happened around 2:10 a.m. when the driver of a white pick-up truck was driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 610 West Loop and Pine, just north of Beechnut.

Police said while the driver of the pick-up truck was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes, he slammed into a black truck, killing a woman.

According to investigators, the driver in the pick-up truck was intoxicated and faces Intoxication Manslaughter charges. Bellaire PD said he is currently in custody with no injuries.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.