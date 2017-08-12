Caught on Camera: Heart-stopping moment car barely escapes being mowed down by speeding train!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOSZALIN, Poland - Talk about pushing your luck!

A railroad crossing in Poland almost saw a catastrophic collision!

Closed circuit cameras captured this close call as this speeding car comes zipping past the road barrier at a rail crossing-- breaking the barrier and gliding across the tracks.....just as a huge train comes racing by!

Miraculously, the car just barely edged its way across the tracks as the bullet-fast train went whizzing by down the track.

Right afterward, all four ladies who were in the car jumped out and seemed to congratulate each other on still being alive.

So, how do you say 'lucky' in Polish?

Well, what ever it is, after this, you can bet those folks were saying it a lot-- and thanking their lucky stars!