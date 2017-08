Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Kashmere and Trinity Gardens communities came together to put on a free, fun-filled block party to get kiddos pumped up for the upcoming school year!

Guests enjoyed music, live performances by fellow school bands and dance teams, fire trucks, crafts and games, free food and drinks!

Students also got a chance to win a laptop or iPad!

Check out how these youth are getting amped up as summer break comes to a close!