HOUSTON -It’s the terrifying reality that residents of Guam are facing every day. Fourteen minutes, or the time given as a warning, that residents would have if North Korea were to fire a nuclear warhead in their direction.

To put yourselves in their shoes – it’s a little scary, and heck… downright depressing. Check out the video to find out what Houstonians would do with their last 14 minutes.