Woman responsible for rollover crash faces DWI charges, HCSO says

HOUSTON – Two women were involved in a rollover car crash Saturday morning, according to Harris County deputies.

Authorities said around 1:45 a.m., the driver of a red Mustang was speeding and for unknown reasons lost control of the vehicle on Louetta and Ella. The woman slammed into the end of a metal guard rail, flipping into grass close to a bayou.

According to deputies, the women were found to be intoxicated and weren’t wearing seatbelts. The driver was ejected from the car.

Officials said the driver will face DWI charges.