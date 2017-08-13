What are you doing to stay cool?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Houston is burning up, and CW39 Newsfix wants to know how you plan to stay cool this Sunday!

Some plan on getting their feet wet, while others are plan on chilling in the A/C.

Yep, this would be the perfect time to get your hats and sunscreen out as the sun is showing no mercy today!

With temperatures expected to reach as high as 108 degrees, it is important to stay hydrated, limit heat exposure, and take cool baths or showers if you need to! We don't want you to risk having heat exhaustion, or even a heat stroke.

And if you typically like to do your yard work or intense workouts on beautiful days like this, try to wait until later on in the evening, or when the sun goes down!

Stay cool, Houstonians!