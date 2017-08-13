Man in custody after SWAT standoff, HPD says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A man was arrested after a SWAT standoff in southwest Houston Sunday morning.

HPD Captain Wendy Baimbridge said around 1:30 a.m., authorities were called to the Woodscape Apartments in the 9000 block of South Gessner after a man was shot twice during an altercation.

During the argument, the suspect went into his apartment to get a pistol, and then shot the victim. He then picked up the shell casings and barricaded himself inside his apartment, authorities said.

SWAT teams were called to assist in the incident. Baimbridge said after about 30 minutes of talking to the shooter, authorities went in and removed him and took him into custody.

Suspect in custody without incident https://t.co/NLmGEZ1tfX — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 13, 2017

The victim was taken to Ben Taub hospital in critical condition.

The suspect faces charges of possible aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.