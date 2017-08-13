Man responsible for woman’s death in wrong-way crash appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The man responsible for a wrong-way crash in Bellaire appeared in court Sunday morning.

Authorities said on Saturday morning, Daniel Armando Mena, 21, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on Interstate 610 West Loop and Pine when he slammed head-on into a black truck, killing the victim, Brenda Moreno, 27.

According to prosecutors, Mena’s eyes were bloodshot red after the crash, and police detected alcohol. Prosecutors also said Mena was on bond for a previous DWI before the incident Saturday morning.

According to a Go Fund Me page posted by the victim’s family, she leaves behind two children and a husband.

Mena was charged with intoxication manslaughter and has a bond set at $50,000.