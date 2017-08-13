‘White Lives Matter’ protest to be held at Texas A&M on Sept. 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLEGE STATION - On the same day as the violent clashes in Charlottesville, white nationalists in Texas announced plans for a "White Lives Matter" rally on the campus of Texas A&M university, and it's scheduled for September 11 of all days.

One Houstonian calls it a disgrace. "I think that it is very coincidental that they are calling themselves not terrorists and then they're going to do it on a day that we as America remember for terrorist acts in the country."

Another person added, "The fact that they're trying to do this on 9/11 I think is making light of an issue that shouldn't be made light of. Over three thousand people lost their lives on 9/11 and it wasn't just white people who lost their lives there were people of all sorts of races who lost their lives on that day."

The rally is being organized by Aggie alumni Preston Wiginton. He's the same guy who got white supremacist Richard Spencer to come to the campus and speak back in December. Spencer plans on being in College Station on September 11.

According to the Batallion, Texas A&M's student newspaper, Wiginton says, "The event will be to protest the liberal anti-white agenda, which includes white guilt which leads to white genocide." Wiginton claims he was actually inspired by the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville.

Texas A&M says it doesn't support Wiginton's views, and while he has a right to free speech, the school has the right to refuse those views.

Student body president Bobby Brooks says he's working with students to figure out a way to take on the issue.