× Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old girl last seen in Donna, Texas

HOUSTON — An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a 13-year-old girl reported missing from Donna, Texas.

Priscilla Elisabel Martinez has black hair and brown eyes. She’s about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Authorities are searching for Rudolfo Nuncio Jr, 41, in connection with her disappearance.

Nuncio has brown hair and eyes. He’s around 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Investigators believe the suspect is driving a silver 2015 Dodge Ram two-door pickup truck with Texas license plate number HFW2831.

Anyone with information related to the teen’s disappearance is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.