× ‘Deadpool 2’ cast member killed during motorcycle stunt

VANCOUVER — Investigators responded to the set of ‘Deadpool 2’ Monday morning after a stunt person was killed during a motorcycle accident, the Vancouver Police Department said.

TMZ reported the victim, a woman, was riding the motorcycle when something went terribly wrong and she was launched into the air. The outlet reports her motorcycle crashed through the glass of a ground-floor studio inside Shaw Tower near Jack Poole Plaza.

According to The Guardian, the woman lost control of the motorcycle after four successful attempts at the same stunt. It’s possible the victim was acting as a stunt-double for Zazie Beetz, who is playing Domino in the film.

No other information has been released from the investigation.

A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle. VPD & @WorkSafeBC investigators are at the scene. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) August 14, 2017

The much-anticipated sequel began filming in late June. The picture also stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Borolin, Morena Barccarin and Brianna Hildebrand.

This is a developing story.