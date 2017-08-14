× HCSO: Mom of newborn left in dirt didn’t want baby to get between her, child’s father

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman accused of giving birth inside a northwest Houston apartment complex and then abandoning the newborn child outside home shortly after, authorities said.

Sidney Woytasczyk, 21, is charged with abandoning a child and causing serious bodily injuries.

“The case has really touched the heart of everyone here at the sheriff’s office, and particularly the investigators who were assigned the case,” HCSO Assistant Chief Armando Tello said.

Investigators said the mother, who claims she had no idea she was pregnant, gave birth to the child alone around midnight on Aug. 10 inside the kitchen at the Cypress Creek apartments on Red Oak Drive. Officers said Woytasczyk cut the child’s umbilical cord, left the child in a grassy area along a pathway outside and then went to bed.

The newborn remained outside unattended for nearly 6 hours before being discovered by a resident. The child suffered from insect bites and minor scrapes and scratches, deputies said.

“[Woytasczyk] didn’t want the child to come between her and her boyfriend,” HCSO Sgt. Matt Ferguson said. “She didn’t want him to know about it. And that was her reasoning for moving the child outside.”

The child father and suspect’s boyfriend was unaware the child existed, HCSO Deputy Kimberly Thomas said. Investigators said he had commented on the suspect’s gain weight and asked if she was pregnant, but the suspect denied it. He’s not expected to face charges in the case.

Still hospitalized, the infant remains in the custody of Child Protective Services. The victim’s condition has improved.

“If the child was not found, it most likely could have died,” Thomas said.

The charges against Woytasczyk carry a maximum sentence of 20. Deputies said it’s possible additional charges may be filed, but it’s too early in the investigation to tell.

“This is definitely not an everyday case for us. It’s going to require a little more investigation,” Ferguson said.

A neighbor and former classmate of the victim’s mother told NewsFix the child was naked in the bushes, soiled with dirt and covered in ants. Officers arrived at the scene around 5 p.m.

“How could they do this to their own baby,” the neighbor said. “It’s just heartless.”