Houston Press Best of Houston® names Texas Mattress Makers Best Mattress Store

HOUSTON - Houston is filled to the brim with mattress stores.  They're everywhere! That's why being named the best is a huge deal.  The Houston Press Best of Houston® names Texas Mattress Makers the Best Mattress Store.  Watch the video to find out more about them, and their mission to make sure Houstononians get a good night's sleep.