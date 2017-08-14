Houston Rockets 2017-2018 schedule released

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets have released their full schedule for the coming season. The preseason will feature five games with the Rockets opening on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Tulsa, Oklahoma on October 3. The Shangai Sharks will play in Houston on October 5. The preseason wraps up against San Antonio at the Toyota Center on October 13.

The Rockets start the season on the road at the defending champ Golden State Warriors on October 17. Rockets will have seven of their first 10 games of the season on the road.

The first chance for newly acquired point guard Chris Paul to face his former team will be on December 22 when the LA Clippers come to town. The Rockets will be featured on Christmas Day when they face the Thunder in OKC.

The final home game of the season will be April 7 when the Rockets face reigning MVP Russell Westbrook and the Thunder, and Houston will wrap up the regular season on the road in Sacramento on April 11.

All in all, the Rockets are to be showcased on national TV a total of 28 times (six with ABC, 10 with ESPN and 12 with TNT).

Houston Rockets 2017-18 Schedule