Jesse Palmer to host latest Tribune Media project DailyMailTV

HOUSTON — The morning dose. made a huge announcement Monday morning. The DailyMail and Tribune Media are partnering for a new television show.

DailyMailTV will be hosted by Jesse Palmer, who previously worked at ABC News as a Correspondent and Special Contributor for Good Morning America, America's most-watched morning show.

Palmer, 38, began his career in front of the camera as an NFL football player and still serves as a college football analyst for ESPN.

In this exclusive video, Palmer gives viewers a sneak peek of DailyMail.com's newsrooms in New York City and Los Angeles, where a team of over 200 reporters seek out the best exclusive stories and videos to share with their 84 million unique monthly visitors across the United States.