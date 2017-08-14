Kindergarten teacher in Katy carries the lessons of her former teacher and school’s namesake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KATY, TX - When Amanda Fait walks into Robert and Felice Bryant Elementary School for the first day of classes on Wednesday, it will be completing a legacy of learning.

"Mrs. Bryant was actually my kindergarten teacher," Fait said. "Now, I get to be a kindergarten teacher at a school named after her. It's truly an honor."

Felice Bryant spent 29 years teaching elementary school students. Her husband, Bob, logged more than 40 years as a fine arts teacher and administrator.

Felice Bryant has had many students go on to be teachers and has followed Fait's journey.

"Everything that was offered to her in the classroom, she couldn't get enough," Bryant said. "I think she wanted to be a teacher from the time she was old enough to know what she wanted to be when she grew up."

Fait says the way the Bryants taught with enthusiasm for learning and love for the students helped inspire her to become a teacher.

Wednesday will mark the first ever school day at the brand new Bryant Elementary in Katy.