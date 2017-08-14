× Police: Man fatally shot in garage of SW Houston home

HOUSTON — A man was killed in his garage during a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Sunday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. at Bissonnet and Leawood.

Officers responded to two separate calls on Bissonnet and Leawood, where two drivers were shooting at each other down the street.

The drivers were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after crashing and were found lying on the side of the road. They are expected to survive.

Investigators believe it may be connected to the shooting that happened less than a mile away at Spring Grover near south Kirkwood.

An investigation is underway.