Mother of Houston woman hurt in Charlottesville attack speaks about daughter’s injuries

HOUSTON — Among the victims and families impacted by the horrific events in Chancellorsville, one is Natalie Romero, a graduate from Bellaire High School.

Erika Chaves, the 20-year-old’s mother, was moved to tears from thoughts of her daughter being plowed down. When James Alex Fields Jr, 20, allegedly rammed his car though a crowd of counter protesters at the “Unite the Right” white nationalist rally.

The University of Virginia sophomore suffered from multiple injuries including a skull fracture, which could potentially affect every aspect of her life moving forward.

Supporters of the family are donating to a Go Fund Me page set up to help offset the medical bills. It’s a goal that can’t be reached fast enough.

Chavez said she wants justice for her little girl, asking the government for a call to action.

No doubt this community stands with you Natalie Romero, always.