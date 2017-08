Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — This week's pothole is in the Upper Kirby District on the 4700 block of Kelvin Drive and Sunset Boulevard.

We hope you're ready for a ride because this entire street is filled with craters. Drivers advised us to strap in and hold on tight when turning onto this corner.

"We're not at an amusement park so we shouldn't drive on streets like this," Oto Ukpong said.

