Week in Music with Scott Sparks: J. Cole, Ed Sheeran, Alice Cooper and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Oh, it is about to be hot in H-Town this week, not the weather (that is a no-brainer) but we are talking about the stages! Scott Sparks gives us the exciting rundown of what's happening in the world of music this week.

Aug. 18:

J. Cole will be performing at the Toyota Center

Deep Purple and Alice Cooper will be in concert at the Woodlands Pavilion.

Aug. 19:

Foreigner and Cheap Trick will be center stage at the Woodlands Pavilion

Los Lonely Boys will be performing at the House of Blues

Ed Sheeran will be captivating the crowd at the Toyota Center

World of Dance will be at the Revention Music Center

There is also lots of new music for your listening enjoyment, see the new releases.

And who is blowing out the birthday candles? See which of our former teen heartthrobs are getting up in age -- but still LOOKING GOOD! Check out all this and more!