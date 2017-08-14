Willie Nelson has breathing issues during his opening song during of his Salt Lake City concert and is rushed to the hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - There's no telling when Willie Nelson will be on the road again after a health scare during his concert in Salt Lake City. The country singing legend was rushed to the hospital Sunday night due to breathing issues during his first song.

Known for supporting legalized weed, the red-headed stranger apparently had problems getting high..............in altitude. He tweeted later he was fine, but the altitude really got to him and he was headed for lower ground. No telling whether he'll reschedule the concert.

In addition to epic pot smoking, Nelson is an activist. He co-founded the benefit concert Farm Aid and a company that makes bio-diesel out of vegetable oils, hoping to end U.S. dependence on foreign oil.

Take care, Willie. You've got a lot of fans crazy about you!