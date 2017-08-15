Denver denies using flamethrowers during homeless sweeps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It is not every day the word "flamethrower" is used in federal court documents. But attorneys representing homeless plaintiffs have included that language in their latest motion filed in federal court.

The plaintiffs are fighting to end the city's homeless sweeps -- the practice of removing items resembling a camp on public sidewalks or parks.

"Denver officials began burning plaintiff class members remaining property with flamethrowers. Afterwards they held a BBQ at the sate as the homeless individuals they had just forcefully evicted looked on." -- Plaintiff motion in court

On Monday, a rally was held outside the Denver City and County Building. Jason Flores-Williams, an attorney in the case, also presented testimony from depositions he recently concluded with city officials.

City officials have denied the accusations.