DPS Trooper Chad Blackburn returns to duty after nearly fatal car crash

HOUSTON - It's been close to a year, but Texas Department of Safety trooper Chad Blackburn is back on patrol.

"Back in the saddle again, that was my goal," Blackburn said.

On Labor Day of 2016, Blackburn's car was crashed into by an alleged drunk driver, Tuwanna Moore. Blackburn stayed at an extended care facility until Thanksgiving of that year and then continued rehabbing at home for the next nine months. After passing a series of tests, Blackburn started his first day of service again on Tuesday.

"Every step of the process was difficult," Blackburn said. "It was mentally and physically challenging. My mind had to be right. I knew what the outcome would be, and that's what I strived to achieve."

At a ceremony at the department's regional headquarters, Blackburn credited his family, the DPS and the Houston-area community for helping inspire his recovery.