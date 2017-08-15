Face to Face: How to score hottest back-to-school items with app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The back-to-school shopping season is upon us! And there are some hot new trends when it comes to school supplies.

According to Staples® the new 2017 back-to-school trends include tropical patterns, animal-inspired designs, life-size Emoji prints, classic rose-gold accents, and easy personalization. Exclusive designs across all Staples® Brand product categories make it easy to mix and match designs on backpacks, lunchboxes, notebooks, folders, pencil cases, binders, paper clips, and more.

Staples® manager, Jennifer Maas shares with CW39's, Maggie Flecknoe, how to score these hot supplies without breaking the bank. Not to mention you can get everything on your list by using their app.

