Galveston PD: Suspect in road rage shooting involving teens found dead in UTMB parking garage

GALVESTON, Texas — The man accused of shooting and injuring two teenagers during a road rage altercation has was found dead Saturday following a nearly 12-hour manhunt. The Galveston Police Department said the 57-year-old suspect committed suicide with a .40 caliber pistol while sitting in the parking garage at UTMB.

Ernest Milligan was driving a green Plymouth Friday evening when he pulled in front of a white Mazda headed in the same direction and slammed on his breaks. The teenaged woman driving the Mazda crashed into the back of Milligan’s vehicle, forcing both cars to pullover in the 4900 block of Ave J.

Investigators said the drivers climbed out of their vehicles and a verbal altercation quickly followed. Police said two juvenile boys, who were passengers in the Mazda, got into a ‘shoving match’ with Milligan after the suspect allegedly pushed the female driver.

During the back-and-fourth, Milligan reportedly told the teens “I got something for you.” Police said the teens rushed back to their vehicle as the suspect went to his car and grabbed his gun. Investigators said Milligan fired his weapon at least 13 times, hitting the Mazda multiple times and the two teenage boys inside.

Milligan sped off before officers arrived. However, police said a witness followed the suspect and took a picture of his license plate.

The victims were taken to the hospital; one was in stable condition and the other was critical but are expected to survive. No word of whether the teen driver was injured.

UTMB Police and GPD found the suspect after an apparent suicide call the following afternoon. Investigators are still working to confirm whether the gun found in Milligan’s possession was the same weapon used in the road rage shooting.