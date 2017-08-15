Have the Rockets found their new owner? Gulf States Toyota CEO shows interest in buying team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Have the Houston Rockets found their man?

Well, word on the street is local billionaire Dan Friedkin may just be the next Rocket man....as in team owner.

He confirmed his interest in the team through a statement.

As for purchasing the Rockets, Friedkin says, "As a Rockets fan and Houstonian it would be exciting and a privilege to build on the storied legacy of NBA basketball in this city."

He also had nothing but praise for current Rockets owner Les Alexander, saying he "has done an outstanding job building a high caliber organization with a winning tradition."

Friedkin also pointed out he's already had a close partnership with Alexander and the team over the years through Toyota's naming rights of the arena.

Friedkin is owner and CEO of Gulf States Toyota, which Forbes ranked as the top privately-owned company in H-town, and is also ranked number two in the entire state of Texas!

The Gulf States Toyota dealership was founded by his dad, Thomas Friedkin, who passed away last March.

Some say the Rockets could sell for as much as two billion bucks.....just like the Clippers' price back in 2014.

But with a net worth of over $3 billion, Friedkin can write that check-- and it won't be a brick -- but a slam dunk.