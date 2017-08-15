HISD school ratings: 10 are putting the district at risk for state intervention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Students aren't in class yet in HISD, but the district schools are being graded already. The Texas Education Agency rates academic achievement three ways: met standard, exceeds standards, and improvement required— otherwise known as IR.

Seven HISD schools got an IR rating for at least five consecutive years. Three fell short for the fourth year in a row. That means 10 schools are putting the district at risk of state intervention.

"Because if none of those schools move off of IR, it will trigger the penalties under HB 1842," explains Superintendent Richard Carranza.

House Bill 1842 became state law in 2015. It states, one year from today, schools with five straight failing grades must be closed, or the district's board of trustees must be taken over by the state.

Carranza says, "The board of education and this administration is laser focused on providing the support, the resources, the capacity building through an equity lens to insure that those 10 campuses will not have to face the sanctions."

These are the 10 HISD schools:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Blackshear

Dogan

Highland Heights

Mading

Wesley

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Henry

HIGH SCHOOLS

Kashmere

Wheatley

Worthing

PK-8TH GRADE

Woodson

The clock may be ticking for HISD, but 90% of the district's schools either met the TEA standards or exceeded them.

Westbury High School struggled for years but managed to turn things around during the past couple.

Principal Susan Monaghan says, "I couldn't be more proud of our school to come off the IR list."

The once failing Kashmere Gardens Elementary also made the grade by following three principles, according to school principal Reginald Bush.

"Number one, it starts with believing in children; number 2, that's eliminating every excuse; and last but not least, staying laser focused."

Overall, the state's largest school district is passing. But with so much at stake, there's always room for improvement.