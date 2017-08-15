Is rapper Bun B bad luck for Houston sports teams? One fan thinks so and has started a petition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Rapper Bun B is making headlines, and it's not for a new song he's dropping; but rather an online petition to ban him from all Houston sports games.

As funny as it sounds, one Houston sports fan is dead serious about putting the rapper in a league of his own.

Dontralle Brown Reed wrote on change.org, "we have lost players, primetime games and shots at championships every time he's involved from appearances to his songs."

In 2015, Bun B threw out the first pitch at a Houston Astros home game against the Kansas City Royals. He even created the song "Crush City" theme song for the team when they were on a roll.

Reed apparently is keeping it 'trill by saying Bun only comes around when the teams are winning.

If the petition reaches 200 signatures, he plans on sending it to Mayor Turner, Astros owner Jim Crane, Texans CEO Bob McNair and the Rockets general manager, Daryl Morey.

No word from the UGK rapper to see if he'll play along with the fun and games.

There's always that one heckler that gets thrown out of a game. Like the man who shined a laser pointer at Rockets player James Harden.

For a rapper with outspoken lyrics, this can't be the kind of censorship Bun is used to.