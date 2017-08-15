Justice Department wants ‘hit list’ of every website visitor for an anti-Trump site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Is the Department of Justice putting together a 'hit list' of Trump protesters?

Well, the DOJ produced a warrant requiring a Los Angeles-based web hosting company-- Dreamhost-- to turn over info on every visitor to a website used to organize protests against President Trump around his inauguration last January, according to court filings on the company's blog.

Dreamhost claims it's been working with the Justice Department for months in an attempt to comply with the order.

The company says the Feds want 'all records' related to the website called 'DisruptJ20.org.'

That site was a hub for organizing much of the "Resist Trump" protests back in January.

Dreamhost says the DOJ warrant goes against the First Amendment-- which guarantees freedom of speech.

The company feels the DOJ has crossed the line, and is asking for way too much information.

The web hosting provider feels the DOJ is trying to "chill" free speech so now they are taking the Justice Department to court!

So far, the U.S. Attorney's Office says it has no further comment.

The whole issue is set to get sorted out in a hearing this Friday, so get your popcorn ready!