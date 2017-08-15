Lincoln Memorial vandalized with spray paint

WASHINGTON – The Lincoln Memorial was vandalized with red spray paint early Tuesday morning.

The National Park Service is working to remove the graffiti, which was discovered on one of the pillars at approximately 4:30 a.m.

The graffiti, which appears to have been done with red spray paint, reads “[expletive] law.”

A crew has begun to remove the graffiti using a mild, gel-type architectural paint stripper that is safe for use on historic stone, according to the National Park Service.

Treatments will be applied as necessary until all evidence of the graffiti is gone.