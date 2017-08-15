Meet Betty Wiggins, HISD’s new ‘rebel lunch lady’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Let this be a message to all Houston ISD lunch menus out the there -- get ready -- there's a new rebel in town! And her number one cause is nutrition.

Betti Wiggins received four major awards for her work improving the Detroit School System menu. The same effort, she says, she'll give to the Bayou City.

Lets hop in line with the woman whose number one job is making sure our kids learn how to eat. Meet the rebel lunch lady herself in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.