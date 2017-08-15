Midtown apartment building evacuated due to Mercury spill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A chemical spill in Midtown had area residents on edge worrying about one thing: Mercury poisoning.

Hazmat crews were called out Monday morning to the Mid Main Lofts complex on Main Street.

Apparently, a guy had a jar full of liquid Mercury in his apartment that his girlfriend dropped and spilled all over the place on Friday, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Now, who keeps a jar of two pounds of the element 'Mercury' lying around the house?

Anyway, no one was injured but the entire fifth floor had to be evacuated after 'unacceptable' levels of Mercury were found.

At least two firefighters were exposed to the toxic substance and their gear was completely contaminated.

All other floors were also evaluated.