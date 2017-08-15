New study says a woman’s brain is more active than a man’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Scientists are making waves again between women and men -- brainwaves, that is!

According to the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, women have more active brains than men. This is based on studies of blood flow through the male and female brain performing cognitive tasks and while resting. Turns out, there's way more activity in the female brain when it comes to focus and impulse control.

"Because we think about a lot of different things at the same time and guys just don't," said Jacqueline Walt.

Taylor Gilette said, "Seems like guys, we're more simple-minded. We set our minds and we do that. Women, they tend for more drama and overthink things."

"Men, they get overwhelmed so fast," added Bianca Chavez.

The study also says female brains are more active when it comes to moods and anxiety.

Margaret Moralez agrees. "Sometimes at the end of the day she's still thinking, 'Did I do this? Did I do that?' and sometimes that anxiety is there 24/7."

The visual and coordination centers of the brain are more active in men. But it's that pre-frontal cortex activity that givs women the edge in areas of empathy and intuition.

Douglas Carder believes, "Women make decisions based on emotions and we make decisions based on common knowledge."

The research is supposed to help define gender-based risk differences for disorders, such as Alzheimer's, and develop treatments.

As for finding a cure, who will discover that . . . a man....or a woman?