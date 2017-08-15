NewsFix in Space: Space X launches ice cream to ISS and young sisters recruited by NASA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — And now, it's time once again for NewsFix in Space!

Today's adventure takes us into outer space aboard the Space X Falcon 9 Rocket.

"The Falcon 9 has cleared the tower," launch controllers announced at Cape Canaveral after the picture-perfect launch.

On Monday, Space X launched the Dragon cargo capsule loaded with 6,400 pounds of supplies and high tech experiments for the International Space Station including a supercomputer by Hewlett-Packard, a bunch of live mice and a whole lot of ice cream!

Yeah, apparently in space, NASA can hear you scream for ice cream.

Well, to go with that ice cream is what NASA calls ISS Cream, which doesn't sound as tasty.

It's an experiment to measure cosmic ray energy and mass.

The Dragon capsule is set to arrive on Wednesday.

Let's just hope the ice cream doesn't melt first.

Astronauts probably don't like 'cosmic cream!'

Back on earth, everybody's getting ready for the big eclipse!

Tennessee company called American Paper Optics is working overtime to ship out these special glasses for viewing the eclipse happening on Aug. 21.

"We're gonna hit over 40 million glasses," APO's CEO John Jerit announced.

NASA officials warn you should only view the eclipse with eye wear on a list from the American Astronomical Society.

Sorry, regular shades won't cut it!

Speaking of the eclipse, NASA has recruited a pair of sisters from Seattle to launch a homemade space ship!

"And it's a spacecraft that we've already launched twice before this," Rebecca Yeung, who's conducting the next experiment for NASA, said. "The images our camera took from up there were really awesome."

Yeah, now the girls are headed to Wyoming for the total eclipse.

"We're hoping to see if we can capture footage of the moon's shadow over the earth during the eclipse," Rebecca's little sister, Kimberly, shared.

That should be quite the eclipse!

Until next time, keep watching the skies and keep watching NewsFix in Space!