Oklahoma City Bank Bombing Arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -- A deadly domestic terrorist plot is thwarted, thanks to a concerned citizen and swift action from federal authorities in Oklahoma.

Targeting the Bancfirst in downtown Oklahoma City, court records spell out a conversation between 23-year-old Jerry Drake Varnell and an undercover FBI agent to execute an anti-government bombing in an attempt to start the "next revolution".

With a plan to take the bank down from the ground up, the explosives were attached to a cell phone and stored in a van. The bomb would have easily detonated with just a simple call.

If detonated, FBI Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda said the blast would have caused damage to more than 50 percent of the nearby buildings.

Concerned and relieved at the same time, employees from nearby offices are thankful that the plot was not realized. With threats domestically and abroad happening almost daily, one might wonder if this is the new norm.