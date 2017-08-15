× Sketch released of suspect in sexual assault of teen jogger in The Woodlands

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of the man accused in the sexual assault of a teen jogger near the Woodlands High School.

The victim was exercising near the intersections of Research Forest Drive and Capstone Drive on March 21 when the alleged assault took place. Deputies said the suspect approached the victim from behind and then sexually assaulted her.

Investigators described the suspect as a white man with dark-colored hair and thick eyebrows. He is believed to be between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall and has a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans at the time of the attack.

The sheriff’s office said the man is in his late 20s and smelled of cigarette smoke.

Anyone with information about this case or anyone with information regarding the composite sketch of this suspect is asked to contact Detective Adam Acosta at 281-364-4211 or 936-538-3414.