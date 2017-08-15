TAMU students sound off on canceled White Lives Matter rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - After the tragic events in Charlottesville, cities and universities are taking a second look at how they handle controversial rallies.

Texas A&M University took action late Monday, canceling a 'White Lives Matter' rally that was scheduled to take place on September 11, citing safety concerns. Many students share their worry.

“I think it's really smart that they canceled it based off of safety because nobody knew that what happened in Charlottesville was going to happen in Charlottesville,” says student Janecia Anderson.

TAMU is no stranger to controversial rallies. Just last December, the same organizer of this canceled rally invited a leader in the Alt-Right movement, Richard Spencer, to speak at the campus. That move was met with much protest.

“Here on campus it would have been a dangerous situation. It was just a good thing that no one got hurt last year. And we didn't want anything to happen. That would have been bad and I think a lot of my friends have had a similar opinion about it,” student Katelin Bailey expresses.

But still, some students feel the university may be flirting with censorship.

“You don't have to like what people have to say, but we have to respect their right to be able to say it.... Clearly if it's a safety concern, the university has to look out for the safety of their students, so i support it in that sense,” explained Eliel Hinijosa.

While others wish the content alone would have caused the cancellation.

“I don't think that we should have a platform for hate on this campus, I think that if there's a guy that wants to purport his particular ideology on a college campus then he has to at least have at least one group on the campus that supports him being here. And not a single group on this campus supports that sort of ideology or supports the presence of the people that support that kind of ideology, so I don't think it has any place on this campus,” says student Zachary Hancock.

College campuses are the place for big opinions, but not at the cost of student safety in Aggieland; at least for now.