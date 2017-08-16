× Fire breaks out at southwest Houston townhome with family of 7 inside

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department responded to heavy smoke coming from a two-story townhome Tuesday night, authorities said.

The call came in at around 11 p.m. in the 9200 block of Duchamp near Woodfair. Flames were already starting to spread into the house’s attic when crews arrived.

Firefighters made a fast attack and was able to get the fire under control.

Investigators said a family of seven were inside the home at the time, including two parents and five children of various ages. The family was already outside when emergency crews arrived, officials said.

No reports of any injuries.