Houston SPCA welcomes newborn horse with baby shower

HOUSTON — It’s a boy! The Houston SPCA is hosting a baby shower in celebration of a beautiful newborn colt named Rival, whose mother was rescue by animal activist back in May.

Rivial’s mother, a 5-year-old mare, is believed to be a quarter horse cross and was saved by the organization’s cruelty investigators in Liberty County. The infant horse, or foul, will be spending lots of time with his mother for the next six months.

He’ll be on the market for adoption in about nine months, the organization said.

SPCA said both the mom and baby are doing just fine.

The Houston SPCA operates solely on donations and is hosting a baby shower in honor of Rival’s arrival. Much needed supplies include:

Grooming supplies (brushes, detanglers)

Fly Masks (no holes)

Saddle blankets

Halters

Cotton lead ropes

Donations may be dropped at the Houston SPCA, 900 Portway D., Houston, Texas 77024. For more information, please call 713-869-7722.