HPD: Man stirs up trouble outside Starbucks in Galleria area

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department arrested a man Wednesday morning after he was accused of causing a disturbance outside a coffee shop in the Galleria.

Officers were flagged down around 1 a.m. outside the Starbucks on Westheimer and Post Oak Boulevard. When police approached the suspect, he allegedly took off in his vehicle, going northbound on Post Oak.

Police followed the suspect into a shopping center parking lot, where the suspect tried to make a run for it and jumped over a fence boarding a neighboring apartment complex. Investigators said the suspect tried to hide inside the complex, but was quickly found.

Investigators said the man showed strong signs of intoxication, and it’s possible the suspect was on some sort of drug.

It’s still clear why he ran other than being intoxicated, police said.