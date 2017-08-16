× Lamar CISD elementary schools receive TEA awards

HOUSTON — Hubenak and Ray elementary schools have earned all six of the possible distinction designations for elementary schools in the Texas Education Agency’s accountability ratings.

Austin, Campbell, Dickinson and Frost elementary schools earned five of the possible six distinction designations. It’s an honor that approximately 10 percent of Texas schools obtained.

Distinction designations are awarded to campuses based on their achievement in performance indicators relative to a group of 40 similar campuses, size and student demographics. The number of potential distinction designations vary, depending on campus grade levels and type.

Up to seven Distinction Designations can be earned. They are: Academic Achievement in English Language Arts/Reading, Academic Achievement in Mathematics, Academic Achievement in Science, Academic Achievement in Social Studies, Top 25 Percent: Student Progress, Top 25 Percent: Closing Performance Gaps, and Post-Secondary Readiness.

“Amazing work takes place in classrooms across our state every school day, but especially on these campuses where every possible distinction has been earned,” Commissioner of Education Mike Morath said.