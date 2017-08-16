Maggie’s Must-Haves: Parents get an A+ with these back-to-school staples
HOUSTON — It’s time for the kiddos to head back to school and we want to makes sure parents get an A+ when sending the kiddos off. Here are some Maggie’s Must-Haves sure to set them apart.
RUSSBE Reusable Snack/Sandwich Bags and Bento Boxes
Ziploc bags, wrappers, and other types of disposable containers are costly and wasteful, especially when readers are packing school lunches for their children every day. RUSSBE Reusable Snack/Sandwich Bags and Bento Boxes are 100% reusable, available in sophisticated colors and patterns, and made to withstand day-to-day use. They are the perfect choice for the environmentally conscious.
Available at Russbe.com
Grant + Giada
Busy parents, don`t always have the extra time necessary to search for those finishing touches for our children`s colorful outfits – especially when juggling so much with the start of the school year.
This is where Grant + Giada comes in! They provide exclusive, fashion-forward children`s accessories straight to your door! Grant + Giada is an exclusive seasonal subscription box for boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 10.
Every 3 months, your child will receive a curated box of 10 to 12 stylish, boutique pieces that can be used to finish any look! Plus… there is always a little something something for you amazing parents! Accessorizing your child has never been easier!
Check out more here.
HAWK + Sloane
Conquer parenthood one spray at a time! I love this next product created by two modern moms.
Hawk + Sloane was founded by Candice Romo (Tony Romo’s wife) and her best friend/business partner Hollie Siglin. Their goal was to create a collection of parenting sprays to help conquer different daily parenting needs. A couple of my favorites for back-to-school are their Sleepy Spray infused with lavender essential oils for calming effect to kids back into their nighttime routine, or their all-natural Lice Spray infused with apple cider vinegar to keep the pests away at school. They even have a Scary Spray to help keep the monsters away.
Click here to order.