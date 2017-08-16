× Man stabs wife to death during argument in Stafford, deputies say

STAFFORD, Texas — Deputies are investigating after a woman was killed by her husband in Stafford Wednesday evening, according to deputies.

Authorities said the incident happened in the Waterstone Place Apartments on 516 Stafford Springs Avenue while the couple was having an altercation. After the man stabbed the woman, he called police to the scene.

The suspect was transported to the hospital due health concerns of being a diabetic.

The couple’s identity has not yet been released.

The scene is still under investigation.