Mayor Sylvester Turner requests study of Confederate statues to determine removal

HOUSTON -- Mayor Turner has asked all top staff members to study whether Confederate statues within the city should be removed from city property.

The mayor's request came after Tuesday's city council meeting when members of the community urged the city to remove these statues, saying that the monuments were a reminder of slavery and honor racism.

According to Mayor Turner, staff members will "provide me with recommendations about what steps we need to take."

"It is my hope that we can, in a very positive and constructive way, move forward," Mayor Turner added.

Some of the cities that have pushed to remove Confederate monuments include New Orleans, Baltimore, Dallas, Memphis, Jacksonville, Florida, Lexington, Kentucky and Charlottesville, Virginia.