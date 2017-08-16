WATCH LIVE: Mayor Turner to join Interfaith Ministries to show support for Charlottesville  

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is joining Interfaith Ministries at city hall Wednesday afternoon for a press conference in support of those impacted by the recent uprising in Charlottesville, North Carolina.

The mayor will be joined by Mayor Pro-Tem Ellen Cohen, Anti-Defamation League (ADL) represented by Southwest Regional Director Dayan Gross, Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston, Houston represented by President and CEO Martin B. Cominsky, Congregation Beth Yeshurun’s Rabbi David Rosen, Islamic Society of Greater Houston’s M. J. Khan, Bishop James Dixon from the Community of Faith and numerous religious and community leaders.

In Charlottesville, hundreds of white nationalists converged on Charlottesville to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate general and slavery advocate Robert E. Lee. Nineteen people were injured during clashes, 10 of whom were listed Sunday in good condition by the University of Virginia Health System. Nine patients were released.

Two Virginia State Police troopers died when a helicopter crashed in a wooded area near Charlottesville after monitoring Saturday’s events.

The clashes in Charlottesville sparked political fallout over the weekend. Meanwhile, people around the nation marched Sunday in support of the anti-racism protesters in Charlottesville, with more than 130 rallies from California to Maine.

A United Way agency, Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston brings people of diverse faith traditions together for dialogue, collaboration and service, as a demonstration of our shared beliefs. The organization provides three main services: Meals on Wheels for Greater Houston which delivers more than 1.5 million meals each year to seniors in Harris and Galveston Counties; Refugee Services which, in conjunction with the U.S. State Department, resettles thousands of refugees in Houston; and, Interfaith Relations and Community Partnerships, which provides community services fostering understanding, respect and engagement among Houstonians of all faiths. For more information, visit www.imgh.org.

The Anti-Defamation League, founded in 1913, is the world’s leading organization fighting anti-Semitism through programs and services that counteract hatred, prejudice and bigotry. For more information, visit houston.adl.org.