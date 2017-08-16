President Trump’s impromptu comments on Charlottesville spark ‘Shock’ and ‘Outrage’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Talk about a bombshell!

While many Americans have been concerned over the threat of nuclear war, President Donald Trump unleashed his own version of a 'Shock and Awe' campaign on Tuesday.

"I think there's blame on both sides, and I have no doubt about it," the president declared during a press conference at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

The president left reporters in shock and jaw-dropped with his off-the-cuff comments about Charlottesville.

"You had a group on one side-- and you had a group on the other, and they came at each other with clubs-- and it was vicious," he said. "And it was horrible, and it was a horrible thing to watch-- but there is another side."

To which former KKK leader David Duke tweeted...."Thank you President Trump for your honesty and courage to tell the truth about Charlottesville and condemn the leftist terrorists."

"This week it's Robert E. Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson's coming down, I wonder, is it George Washington next week? And is it Thomas Jefferson the week after?" Trump asked. "You know, you all....you really have to ask yourself, 'Where does it stop?'"

The fallout from the bombshell comments was swift and widespread.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi tweeted...."Ignoring the abhorrent evil of white supremacism is an attack on our American values."

House Speaker Paul Ryan also tweeted..."White supremacy is repulsive. There can be no moral ambiguity."

While the media went berserk over Trump's comments, it's hard to say that anything has really changed.

Those who hate the president seem to feel fortified.

Those who love Trump don't seem to be shaken.

"They say I have the most loyal people," Trump told reporters on the campaign trail during the 2016 Presidential Election.

And Trump has survived many gaffes before....like his war of words on the campaign trail with war heroes and political leaders-- and even saying he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue, and his supporters would still be behind him.

So, some wonder if today's events weren't just 'another day at the office!'