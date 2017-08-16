× School district calendars: Important dates every parent should know

HOUSTON — Yep, it’s that time of year again when all parents are dressing up the kiddos, taking way too many #FirstDayOfSchool photos and wishing all the excited students — big and small — a productive year in Pre-K, middle school, high school, college and everything in between.

But how do we keep up with it all? It is so common for many parents to get confused as to when the first day of school exactly is, and of course all the holidays that will be here before we all know it. But don’t you fret! CW 39 has lined up the school calendars so you can find out what important dates you need to know to get your little ones out the house — and — when to plan those much-needed vacations. Oh yeah, something SOME of them may not want us to know… these helpful links will also let us know when the semesters end and when to keep a look out for the report cards — as if!

Click the names and take a look.

Aldine Independent School District

Alief Independent School District

Channelview Independent School District

Clear Creek Independent School District

Crosby Independent School District

Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District

Deer Park Independent School District

Fort Bend Independent School District

Galena Park Independent School District:

English: https://www.galenaparkisd.com/calendar/GPISD%202017-18%20Calendar.pdf

Spanish: https://www.galenaparkisd.com/calendar/GPISD%202017-18%20Calendar_span.pdf

Houston Independent School District

Huffman Independent School District

Humble Independent School District

Katy Independent School District

Klein Independent School District

New Caney Independent School District

Pasadena Independent School District

Sheldon Independent School District

Spring Independent School District

Spring Branch Independent School District

YES Prep Public Schools