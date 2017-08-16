School district calendars: Important dates every parent should know
HOUSTON — Yep, it’s that time of year again when all parents are dressing up the kiddos, taking way too many #FirstDayOfSchool photos and wishing all the excited students — big and small — a productive year in Pre-K, middle school, high school, college and everything in between.
But how do we keep up with it all? It is so common for many parents to get confused as to when the first day of school exactly is, and of course all the holidays that will be here before we all know it. But don’t you fret! CW 39 has lined up the school calendars so you can find out what important dates you need to know to get your little ones out the house — and — when to plan those much-needed vacations. Oh yeah, something SOME of them may not want us to know… these helpful links will also let us know when the semesters end and when to keep a look out for the report cards — as if!
Click the names and take a look.
Aldine Independent School District
Alief Independent School District
Channelview Independent School District
Clear Creek Independent School District
Crosby Independent School District
Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District
Deer Park Independent School District
Fort Bend Independent School District
Galena Park Independent School District:
English: https://www.galenaparkisd.com/calendar/GPISD%202017-18%20Calendar.pdf
Spanish: https://www.galenaparkisd.com/calendar/GPISD%202017-18%20Calendar_span.pdf
Houston Independent School District
Huffman Independent School District
Humble Independent School District
Katy Independent School District
Klein Independent School District
New Caney Independent School District
Pasadena Independent School District
Sheldon Independent School District
Spring Independent School District
Spring Branch Independent School District