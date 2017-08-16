Test your Coogs knowledge with Major Applewhite trivia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- By now, you probably know Major Applewhite is starting his first full season as head coach of the UH Cougars. The former Texas quarterback has competed on many levels. For example, did you know he once battled Tom Brady for a spot on the Patriots? Alright, Brady's job was never in doubt, but still it's a fun fact.

Before the season opener, NewsFix quizzed a pair of players, Will Noble and Emeke Egbule, to see how well they knew their head coach. Check it out in the video above, and remember the Cougars' season opener on Sept. 2 against UTSA will be carried on CW 39.